Owens Addresses Zayn's Heel Turn (Photo), WWE Looks At Stolen Finishers

Submitted by Matt Boone on October 9, 2017 - 10:48am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

- Featured above, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel, is the latest edition of the WWE web series, WWE Top 10. The latest installment looks at stolen finisher beatdowns.

- For those who missed it, Sami Zayn turned heel and interfered in the WWE Hell In A Cell 2017 pay-per-view match between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon, helping his longtime rival pick up the win over the SmackDown Live Commissioner. Following the show, Owens took to social media to share the following throwback photo of himself and Zayn.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.