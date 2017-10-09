Owens Addresses Zayn's Heel Turn (Photo), WWE Looks At Stolen Finishers

Sponsored Links



- Featured above, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel, is the latest edition of the WWE web series, WWE Top 10. The latest installment looks at stolen finisher beatdowns.

- For those who missed it, Sami Zayn turned heel and interfered in the WWE Hell In A Cell 2017 pay-per-view match between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon, helping his longtime rival pick up the win over the SmackDown Live Commissioner. Following the show, Owens took to social media to share the following throwback photo of himself and Zayn.