Shane McMahon's Latest Custom Jordan's (Photo), HIAC Kickoff Show

- Featured above, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel, is the complete WWE Hell In A Cell 2017 Kickoff Show pre-show from Sunday night. Included in the above hour-long pre-show for the SmackDown Live pay-per-view is a roundtable featuring Renee Young, David Otunga and Peter Rosenberg, as well as Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable vs. Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley in tag-team action.

- As he does before big matches, Shane McMahon took to social media prior to last night's pay-per-view to show off his latest custom Jordan sneakers. Check out Shane-O-Mac's latest kicks via his official Twitter page below.