Shane McMahon's Latest Custom Jordan's (Photo), HIAC Kickoff Show

Submitted by Matt Boone on October 9, 2017 - 11:13am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

- Featured above, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel, is the complete WWE Hell In A Cell 2017 Kickoff Show pre-show from Sunday night. Included in the above hour-long pre-show for the SmackDown Live pay-per-view is a roundtable featuring Renee Young, David Otunga and Peter Rosenberg, as well as Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable vs. Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley in tag-team action.

- As he does before big matches, Shane McMahon took to social media prior to last night's pay-per-view to show off his latest custom Jordan sneakers. Check out Shane-O-Mac's latest kicks via his official Twitter page below.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.