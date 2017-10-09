WWE Hell In A Cell 2017 Attendance, "Welcome To Hell" Video, Hype Bros

Sponsored Links



- Featured above, courtesy of WWE's official Twitter page, is the "Welcome To Hell" opening video package that kicked off Sunday night's WWE Hell In A Cell 2017 pay-per-view.

- During the WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view on Sunday night, WWE announcer Tom Phillips announced a sold out crowd of 16,206 fans in attendance inside the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

- The Hype Bros posted the following on their respective Twitter pages after their losing streak continued following a defeat to the team of Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable during the WWE Hell In A Cell Kickoff Show last night.