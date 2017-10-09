WWE Hypes Segment For Tuesday's SmackDown Live, Corbin Mocks Twitter Fans

Sponsored Links



- Sunday night's WWE Hell In A Cell 2017 event saw the return of The Fashion Files with Breezango. The case will continue on Tuesday night's episode of SmackDown Live, and will keep with the Pulp Fiction theme, as seen in the following advertisement WWE released for this week's show.

- Following his WWE United States Championship victory over AJ Styles and Tye Dillinger at last night's WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view, Baron Corbin took to social media to rub his victory in the faces of his detractors on Twitter. Check out Corbin's post-HIAC tweet below.