AJ Styles On Owens-Shane Finish (Video), Kurt Angle In KFC Commercial, More

- Featured above, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel, is a post-WWE Hell In A Cell 2017 interview with former United States Champion AJ Styles. In the video, Styles addresses the shocking conclusion to the Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon Hell In A Cell match.

- Former Tough Enough champion and MMA fighter Daniel Puder celebrates his 36th birthday today. Also celebrating birthdays today are former ECW Original Stevie Richards (46), former WWE Women's Champion Rockin' Robin (53).

- Featured below is the latest WWE / KFC commercial, which features WWE Hall Of Famer and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle portraying Colonel Sanders.