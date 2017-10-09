WWE Rumors: Tentative Plans for Shane/Owens/Zayn; Shield Reunion

Sponsored Links



-- The working plan right now is for AJ Styles to team up with Shane McMahon to take on the Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn duo at Survivor Series. WWE has already decided to tease this via the following Talking Smack video:

-- On tonight's Raw, it is expected that we will see the "official" Shield reunion, with Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins getting back together as WWE sets up the main event for the upcoming TLC PPV.