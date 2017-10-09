WWE Rumors: Tentative Plans for Shane/Owens/Zayn; Shield Reunion

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on October 9, 2017 - 2:26pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- The working plan right now is for AJ Styles to team up with Shane McMahon to take on the Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn duo at Survivor Series. WWE has already decided to tease this via the following Talking Smack video:

-- On tonight's Raw, it is expected that we will see the "official" Shield reunion, with Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins getting back together as WWE sets up the main event for the upcoming TLC PPV.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.