Kurt Angle On CM Punk Returning To WWE, The Shield Reuniting & More

Sponsored Links



WWE Hall Of Famer and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle recently took part in a Q&A on his official Facebook page. Below are some of the highlights.

On The Shield reuniting: "Who isn't?!?! I wish Team Angle could go a round with the Shield."

On who should be the next female WWE Hall Of Fame inductee: "Right now? Trish Stratus. If she's not already, Mickie James will be a shoo-in once she hangs it up. I hope not too soon though!"

On who he feels should be the top guys right now: "On Raw- Cena. Roman. Rollins. Finn. Sheamus. Cesaro. Wyatt. Brock. Braun. Hardys. Miz. Jason Jordan. (You see how I threw Jason in there? Lol.)"

On the possibility of CM Punk returning to WWE: "Anything is possible. I think so."

Check out more Kurt Angle Q&A highlights via his official Facebook page at Facebook.com/RealKurtAngle.