WWE Provides Update On Shane McMahon's Condition Following Hell In A Cell PPV

Following his loss to Kevin Owens in the main event of Sunday night's WWE Hell In A Cell 2017 pay-per-view at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, Shane McMahon is featured in a new WWE.com article updating fans on his condition.
Shane McMahon medical update following Hell in a Cell Match
DETROIT - SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon has been taken to a local medical facility after leaping from the top of Hell in a Cell and crashing through an announce table during his brutal Falls Count Anywhere Hell in a Cell Match against Kevin Owens.
A preliminary report has determined that Shane may be dealing with multiple injuries, including neck trauma, fractured ribs and a dislocated shoulder.
While nothing has been confirmed at this time, WWE.com will continue to monitor Shane's condition.
Check back with WWE.com for updates as they become available.
