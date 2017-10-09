WWE Provides Update On Shane McMahon's Condition Following Hell In A Cell PPV

Sponsored Links



Following his loss to Kevin Owens in the main event of Sunday night's WWE Hell In A Cell 2017 pay-per-view at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, Shane McMahon is featured in a new WWE.com article updating fans on his condition.

Featured below is the article from the official WWE website, which looks at the condition of Shane following his loss to Owens, with an assist from Sami Zayn, in the main event of Sunday night's big event.