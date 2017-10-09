Jinder Mahal Questions Who Is Next (Video), Bobby Roode Wins WWE PPV Debut

Sponsored Links



- Featured above is an interview with WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers following his successful title defense over Shinsuke Nakamura at Sunday night's WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view in Detroit, Michigan. Mahal touted becoming the champion, holding onto the title and putting Nakamura in the rear view mirror. He questions who his next foe will be.

- Former NXT World Champion Bobby Roode was successful in his WWE main roster pay-per-view debut on Sunday night, defeating Dolph Ziggler in one-on-one action during the show. Featured below is footage from the Roode-Ziggler match last night, courtesy of WWE's official Twitter page.