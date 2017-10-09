Video: Baron Corbin Says He Doesn't Respect Anybody In WWE Locker Room

Sponsored Links



As noted, Baron Corbin defeated AJ Styles and Tye Dillinger to become the new WWE United States Champion at Sunday night's WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view.

Following his victory inside the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday night, Corbin appeared on the HIAC PPV post-show, "Talking Smack," and again taunted the social media world, before turning his attention to his peers in the WWE locker room.

Corbin added to the tweet he posted after winning the U.S. Title (see below) that taunted the social media world, by talking about how he is laughing in the face of all the keyboard warriors out there.

When discussing his status as the new WWE U.S. Champion, Corbin said he is not going to be handing out any title shots. He spoke about challengers needing to earn their shots at the title. He said he doesn't respect anybody in the locker room because he's the champion and does want he wants and since it's been working out well for him, he's not going to change a thing.