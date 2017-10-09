Natalya/Becky Lynch Twitter Exchange After HIAC, New WWE TLC PPV Promo[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
- Following last night's WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view, WWE focused their promotional efforts on the next upcoming pay-per-view event, WWE TLC 2017, which goes down live on Sunday, October 22nd. Featured above is the official promotional video released by WWE for the show.
- Becky Lynch and SmackDown Live Women's Champion Natalya had the following Twitter exchange after Natalya retained her title over Charlotte Flair via disqualification at Sunday night's WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view in Detroit, Michigan.