Natalya/Becky Lynch Twitter Exchange After HIAC, New WWE TLC PPV Promo

- Following last night's WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view, WWE focused their promotional efforts on the next upcoming pay-per-view event, WWE TLC 2017, which goes down live on Sunday, October 22nd. Featured above is the official promotional video released by WWE for the show.

- Becky Lynch and SmackDown Live Women's Champion Natalya had the following Twitter exchange after Natalya retained her title over Charlotte Flair via disqualification at Sunday night's WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view in Detroit, Michigan.




