WWE Announces Their Upcoming Return To Abu Dhabi

WWE issued a press release this week to advertise their upcoming return to Abu Dhabi. Check out the complete press release below.

WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that tickets to WWE LIVE in Abu Dhabi at the Zayed Sports City Tennis Stadium on Thursday, December 7 will be available this Wednesday starting at 10 a.m. GST via PlatinumList.net and UAE Exchange outlets. Ticket prices start as low as AED 250.

WWE LIVE Abu Dhabi will feature WWE Superstars Roman Reigns™, Seth Rollins™, Dean Ambrose™, Braun Strowman™, Bray Wyatt™, Finn Bálor™, Cesaro™ and Sheamus™, among others.*

“We are excited to bring WWE LIVE back to Abu Dhabi following overwhelming demand from our large, passionate fan base in the region,” said Carlo Nohra, WWE Middle East Vice President and General Manager. “Fans can look forward to a spectacular show of non-stop, family-friendly entertainment for WWE’s only Abu Dhabi show this year.”

WWE programming in the Middle East, including Raw®, SmackDown®, Main Event™, NXT™, 205 Live™,Vintage™, WWE Experience™, Bottom Line™, Afterburn™, This Week™ and monthly specials, such as WrestleMania® and SummerSlam®, are broadcast on OSN, the region’s leading pay-TV platform. Earlier this year, WWE Wal3ooha, a new exclusive weekly highlights show in Arabic, launched on OSN Sports Action 1 HD, giving fans a unique, localized WWE viewing experience. Raw®,Afterburn™ and Main Event™ are also broadcast on free-to-air TV channel MBC Action.

*Talent line-up subject to change.