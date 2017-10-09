Charlotte Flair Updates Fans On Ric Flair's Health, Rousey/WrestleMania & More

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently spoke with Rolling Stone for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On how Ric Flair is doing with his health issues: "My dad's doing well. He went home last week and I believe he has his first appearance next week, so he's recovering well. He's putting on weight, and he's doing great."

On the reason why she wants to face Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania: "Here's the thing: With Ronda being part of the division, or her having whatever interest, whether it to be part of the division or as just a fan, it brings more eyes to the women's division, which I'm all for. Especially with a crossover star like she is. But I mean, would I want to have another fatal four-way with the four horsewomen? That would be at the top of my list. It's not that she's my dream opponent, it's just I want to main event Wrestlemania – and with the proper storyline. I can think me vs. Ronda Rousey has a Wrestlemania feel to it."

On what she wants her legacy to be: "Nothing is more important in our industry than respect. Just having the respect of my peers at the end of the day and arguably going down as one of the greatest of all time in my own way."

Check out the complete Charlotte Flair interview at RollingStone.com.




