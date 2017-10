Sponsored Links

-- Here are a couple of matches scheduled for tonight's Raw: * Enzo Amore vs. Neville in a Lumberjack match where the rest of the company's cruiserweights will serve as the lumberjacks around the ring. * Bayley, Sasha Banks & Dana Brooke vs. Nia Jax, Alicia Fox & Emma * Nia Jax vs. Alicia Fox vs. Emma with the winner facing Asuka at TLC -- Also scheduled is some sort of official confirmation that the Shield is reuniting for a match at the TLC PPV.





