Jim Ross On If WWE Should Change Reigns' Push, Sasha Banks & More

Sponsored Links



WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross recently spoke with Pop Culture to promote his new book, Slobberknocker: My Life in Wrestling." Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On if he feels WWE should change up Roman Reigns' push: "Well, I think you just got to continue to allow him to be pretty good. You know, whenever the time is opportune. He is better than pretty good and a good kid, real good kid. Very committed.

"There's nothing you say on TV, there's no pillow vignettes, let's change his music, let's change his hair color, let's change his outfit. You know, let's change for change's sake. Let's change not knowing the selection, but just change for change sake. Because well, it might work. It might not. Steer the course and not be so wrapped up in getting him accepted as a fan favorite or a villain. I accept him as a star. And that's what Roman Reigns is, he's a star."

On which "floundering star" he thinks will hold a WWE Championship next: "Probably Sasha [Banks]. I think Bray Wyatt's an amazing upside. I think he's a character baby face and I think Sasha Banks is a [natural] heel."

Check out the complete Jim Ross interview at PopCulture.com.