Eva Marie Video Blogs From China, The New Day Talk HIAC Win (Video)

- Featured above and below are video blogs from former WWE Superstar and "Total Divas" cast member Eva Marie, documenting she and her NEM Fashion team's trip to China.

- Following their SmackDown Live Tag-Team Championship victory over The New Day at Sunday night's WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view in Detroit, Michigan, The Usos appeared as guests on the "Talking Smack" PPV post-show. Check out a clip from their appearance on the program below.