Styles vs. Corbin U.S. Title Rematch, Xavier Woods' Back After HIAC (Photo)

- AJ Styles alluded to wanting a quick rematch for his WWE United States Championship, which Baron Corbin won in the triple-threat match that also included Tye Dillinger, at the WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view on Sunday night. Styles spoke during the "Talking Smack" PPV post-show of wanting to challenge Corbin for the title he once held as soon as this coming Tuesday night's episode.

- Xavier Woods took to social media following The New Day's loss to The Usos in the SmackDown Live Tag-Team Championship match at last night's WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view in Detroit, Michigan to show off his back after suffering a number of welts after taking multiple shots from kendo sticks during the bout. Check out the photo via Woods' official Instagram page below.