Styles vs. Corbin U.S. Title Rematch, Xavier Woods' Back After HIAC (Photo)

Submitted by Matt Boone on October 9, 2017 - 7:23pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

- AJ Styles alluded to wanting a quick rematch for his WWE United States Championship, which Baron Corbin won in the triple-threat match that also included Tye Dillinger, at the WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view on Sunday night. Styles spoke during the "Talking Smack" PPV post-show of wanting to challenge Corbin for the title he once held as soon as this coming Tuesday night's episode.

- Xavier Woods took to social media following The New Day's loss to The Usos in the SmackDown Live Tag-Team Championship match at last night's WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view in Detroit, Michigan to show off his back after suffering a number of welts after taking multiple shots from kendo sticks during the bout. Check out the photo via Woods' official Instagram page below.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.