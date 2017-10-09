Trish Stratus Comments On Natalya Breaking Her Record At WWE HIAC PPV

Sponsored Links



WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus commented on SmackDown Live Women's Champion Natalya breaking her singles match pay-per-view record following her successful title defense over Charlotte Flair at Sunday night's WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view in Detroit, Michigan.

Stratus took to her official website following last night's show, where she posted the following statement regarding Natalya breaking the record she previously held.

"I'm not surprised, Nattie is hands down the hardest working WWE Superstar male or female! In the ring she is as solid as it gets, as a performer she always delivers, and she is a excellent representative of not only the company but of woman in wrestling. She truly exemplifies what you can accomplish through hard work and what can happen when you follow your passion. And it is for all of those reasons and more that I have always said following my retirement, that I wish I had worked with Nattie."

