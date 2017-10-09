WWE Story Time Preview (Video), Braun Strowman Update, WWE/Eve Torres

Sponsored Links



- WWE Story Time returns with a new episode on the WWE Network this evening. Featured above, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel, is a preview of tonight's episode. In the clip above, William Regal talks about his former on-air partnership with WWE Attitude Era star and former ECW Original Yoshihiro Tajiri.

- WWE posted the following video on their official YouTube channel on Monday afternoon, honoring former WWE Superstar Eve Torres.

- Although Braun Strowman was not included in the breakdown of tonight's episode of RAW on the official WWE website preview, he appears to have something planned for tonight's show. The WWE Superstar posted the following on his official Twitter page on Monday morning.