WWE Story Time Preview (Video), Braun Strowman Update, WWE/Eve Torres

Submitted by Matt Boone on October 9, 2017 - 7:37pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

- WWE Story Time returns with a new episode on the WWE Network this evening. Featured above, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel, is a preview of tonight's episode. In the clip above, William Regal talks about his former on-air partnership with WWE Attitude Era star and former ECW Original Yoshihiro Tajiri.

- WWE posted the following video on their official YouTube channel on Monday afternoon, honoring former WWE Superstar Eve Torres.

- Although Braun Strowman was not included in the breakdown of tonight's episode of RAW on the official WWE website preview, he appears to have something planned for tonight's show. The WWE Superstar posted the following on his official Twitter page on Monday morning.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.