WWE TLC 2017 Lineup: New Title Match Announced For 10/22 PPV
On Monday evening, WWE announced that WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore will be defending his title against Kalisto at the upcoming WWE TLC pay-per-view later this month.
With that now known, below is a look at the updated official lineup for the RAW brand pay-per-view event scheduled for Sunday, October 22nd:
