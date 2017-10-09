WWE TLC 2017 Lineup: New Title Match Announced For 10/22 PPV

On Monday evening, WWE announced that WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore will be defending his title against Kalisto at the upcoming WWE TLC pay-per-view later this month.

With that now known, below is a look at the updated official lineup for the RAW brand pay-per-view event scheduled for Sunday, October 22nd:

WWE TLC 2017

WWE Cruiserweight Championship
- Enzo Amore (c) vs. Kalisto

RAW Women's Championship
- Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Mickie James

- The WWE RAW pay-per-view debut of former undefeated NXT Women's Champion Asuka

