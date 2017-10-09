WWE Hypes The Shield Reunion (Video), Legend In Shoot Match At WWE PC

Sponsored Links



- According to a new report at WrestlingInc.com, Japanese pro wrestling legend Minoru Suzuki has been at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida for the past week. Suzuki has been leading classes and even reportedly took part in a shoot-style match with NXT wrestler Adrian Jaoude.

- As previously reported, there have been rumors of The Shield reuniting on tonight's episode of WWE RAW. WWE released the following video to add to the hype, looking at the entrance of all three former Shield members at tonight's show.