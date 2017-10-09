WWE Hypes The Shield Reunion (Video), Legend In Shoot Match At WWE PC

Submitted by Matt Boone on October 9, 2017 - 7:47pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

- According to a new report at WrestlingInc.com, Japanese pro wrestling legend Minoru Suzuki has been at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida for the past week. Suzuki has been leading classes and even reportedly took part in a shoot-style match with NXT wrestler Adrian Jaoude.

- As previously reported, there have been rumors of The Shield reuniting on tonight's episode of WWE RAW. WWE released the following video to add to the hype, looking at the entrance of all three former Shield members at tonight's show.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.