Live WWE RAW Results Now In Progress (10/9)

The October 9th, 2017 edition of WWE RAW takes place at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. Keep refreshing this page for live results starting at 8 PM ET!

- This week's broadcast opens up with clips from last week of The Miz, Sheamus and Cesaro beating down Roman Reigns and acting as The Shield. We also see clips of the actual Shield from back in the day.

- We go the arena and The Miz is in the ring to kick off the show with a Miz TV segment. Curtis Axel is in the ring with him, and it looks like they'll be presenting awards. The Miz first presents an award to Axel, and then sends his best wishes to Bo Dallas -- who we are told is at home sick. The Miz then presents a "best supporting actors" award to Sheamus and Cesaro. Sheamus and Cesaro then come out to ther ing and cut a promo on Reigns, Rollins and Ambrose as they accept their awards. The Miz starts to run down the former Shield members, saying they know their time has passed and The Miztourage, Sheamus and Cesaro are the future. The Miz then presents an award to the true big dog of WWE: himself. Miz says he is dedicating this award to all of the children who need a new role model, but then Roman Reigns comes out to interrupt. Reingns comes out to the ramp and says this is when Miz should shut up, and he's giving them all one chance to get out of his ring. Miz says Reigns won't do anything because there's four of them and one of Reigns. Ambrose comes out next and stands beside Reigns. Seth Rollins is out next and he stands beside Reigns too. The trio heads down to the ring and start brawling with Sheamus, Cesaro, Axel and Miz all over the ring. Reigns beats down Axel at ringside, then comes back in the ring to deliver Superman punches to Sheamus and Cesaro. Rollins knees Sheamus in the face, and they clear the ring. The Miz tries to escape but Ambrose and Rollins surround him. Miz runs into the ring and dodges Reigns, but he walks right into a Dirty Deeds from Ambrose. They pick up Miz and powerbomb him, then Reigns, Rollins and Ambrose bump fists before leaving.

- We see a graphic on the screen asking if Sister Abigail is still alive -- We may find out tonight.

