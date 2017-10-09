Asuka's Opponent For Main Roster PPV Debut At WWE TLC Revealed

The first person to square-off against Asuka inside a WWE ring on a main roster pay-per-view has been decided.

During Monday night's edition of RAW from Indianapolis, Indiana, Emma earned the right to be the woman who will welcome the former undefeated NXT Women's Champion to the WWE main roster on pay-per-view, as the two will meet at the upcoming WWE TLC pay-per-view later this month.

Scheduled to go down from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, WWE TLC 2017, a RAW brand-exclusive pay-per-view event, goes down live on Sunday, October 22nd, and airs via PPV and the WWE Network. Join us here on 10/22 for live coverage of the show.




