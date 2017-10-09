Jake Roberts/WWE Story Time, Lita U.K. Q&A, Zack Ryder

- The latest episode of WWE Unboxed, which you can check out above, features Zack Ryder looking at his debut Funko Pop! vinyl figure at the New York Comic Con.

- WWE Hall Of Famer Amy "Lita" Dumas is scheduled to travel to the United Kingdom for three Q&A shows in Leicester, Leeds and Aberdeen. For more information, visit the official Triple H Promotions Facebook page.

- As noted, a new episode of "WWE Story Time" premieres on the WWE Network following Monday night's episode of WWE RAW. Featured below is another teaser video for the new episode, which features WWE Hall Of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts.




