Cena On Transformers Movie, Natalya & John Laurinaitis On Nikki's DWTS Dance

- John Cena wrote about filming the upcoming "Transformers" spinoff movie, "Bumblebee," when tweeting about his fiancee', Nikki Bella, dancing on ABC's "Dancing With The Stars." Check out Cena's comments below.





A full day in Sector 7 keeps me away from #DWTS but a big night 4 @BellaTwins in a history making routine! Cast your vote: 800-868-3409 — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 9, 2017







- Natalya and John Laurinaitis were also among those who took to social media to comment on Nikki Bella's dance on this week's episode of ABC's "Dancing With The Stars." Check out their comments via below.





It was very empowering and inspiring! Awesome job, Nicole! https://t.co/wRZQ7EHqjY — Nattie (@NatbyNature) October 10, 2017









