Update On Bradley Cooper Possibly Playing Vince McMahon In New Biopic

- WWE posted the above video honoring Andres Cantor as part of Hispanic Heritage Month on their official YouTube channel.

- According to a report by PWInsider.com, actor Bradley Cooper is still waiting on an updated script for the biopic on WWE Chairman Vince McMahon before making his decision regarding whether or not he wants to play the Vince character in the movie.

As noted, the tentative plan is to start filming for the Vince biopic in the spring of 2018, depending on the approved finalized cast and script.




