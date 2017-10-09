WWE Looks At Sami Zayn's Heel Turn (Video), WWE/Susan G. Komen Foundation

- WWE broadcast team member Cathy Kelley looks at Sami Zayn's heel turn in the main event of the WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view between Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens on Sunday night in the latest edition of WWE Now, which you can check out above.

- WWE posted the following video via their official Twitter page on Monday evening regarding their partnership with the Susan G. Komen Foundation this month.




