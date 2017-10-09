Jim Ross Podcast Guest & Book Signing News, NJPW Star Launches Fundraiser[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
|
- Jim Ross is scheduled to sign copies of his new autobiography, "Slobberknocker: My Life in Wrestling," at the Books-A-Million store in Grapevine, Texas at Grapevine Mills Mall on Friday, October 13th.
- Speaking of J.R., the WWE Hall Of Famer noted via Twitter that he will be recording a new "Ross Report" podcast with ProWrestling.net's Jason Powell following Monday night's episode of WWE RAW. Check out Ross' comments below.
- The following press release was sent out this week regarding NJPW star Rocky Romero's new fundraiser to raise money for the Puerto Rico Disaster Relief.