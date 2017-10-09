Jim Ross Podcast Guest & Book Signing News, NJPW Star Launches Fundraiser

- Jim Ross is scheduled to sign copies of his new autobiography, "Slobberknocker: My Life in Wrestling," at the Books-A-Million store in Grapevine, Texas at Grapevine Mills Mall on Friday, October 13th.

- Speaking of J.R., the WWE Hall Of Famer noted via Twitter that he will be recording a new "Ross Report" podcast with ProWrestling.net's Jason Powell following Monday night's episode of WWE RAW. Check out Ross' comments below.

- The following press release was sent out this week regarding NJPW star Rocky Romero's new fundraiser to raise money for the Puerto Rico Disaster Relief.

New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Rocky Romero has created an auction to raise money for UNIDOS por Puerto Rico Disaster relief.

This costume was worn by Rocky during the final Roppongi Vice vs. Young Bucks IWGP Jr. Tag Title match at the G1 Special USA Event July 2 2017. Rocky is donating 100% of the proceeds from this auction to UNIDOS Por Puerto Rico Disaster Relief Fund to support Puerto Rico. Rocky will also sign each item and personalize it however you like. He’ll also send you a video message over Twitter or direct to your email. Items included: Pants, Belt, Kneepads, Kickpads and shoes

Direct link to auction: http://www.ebay.com/itm/272877688922
Link to Rocky Romero’s twitter: https://twitter.com/azucarRoc




