ROH: Global Wars Chicago 2017 Lineup For Sunday's Pay-Per-View

Ring Of Honor (ROH) returns to pay-per-view on Sunday with their "Global Wars: Chicago" event at the Odeum Expo Center in Villa Park, Illinois.

Featured below is the latest official lineup for the show.

ROH: GLOBAL WARS CHICAGO 2017

-Cody, The Young Bucks, and Hangman Page vs. Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Jonathan Gresham, and Jay White

-Kenny Omega vs. Yoshi-Hashi for the IWGP United States Championship

-Marty Scurll vs. Hiromu Takahashi

-Flip Gordon vs. Will Ospreay

-Jay Lethal, Mark Briscoe, and Kenny King vs. Minoru Suzuki and “Killer Elite Squad” Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Lance Archer

-Kushida and Cheeseburger vs. Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian

-Toru Yano vs. Colt Cabana

-Silas Young and Beer City Bruiser vs. Chuckie T and Beretta




