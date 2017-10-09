ROH: Global Wars Chicago 2017 Lineup For Sunday's Pay-Per-View

Follow @RajahNews
Ring Of Honor (ROH) returns to pay-per-view on Sunday with their "Global Wars: Chicago" event at the Odeum Expo Center in Villa Park, Illinois.
Featured below is the latest official lineup for the show.
ROH: GLOBAL WARS CHICAGO 2017
-Cody, The Young Bucks, and Hangman Page vs. Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Jonathan Gresham, and Jay White
-Kenny Omega vs. Yoshi-Hashi for the IWGP United States Championship
-Marty Scurll vs. Hiromu Takahashi
-Flip Gordon vs. Will Ospreay
-Jay Lethal, Mark Briscoe, and Kenny King vs. Minoru Suzuki and “Killer Elite Squad” Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Lance Archer
-Kushida and Cheeseburger vs. Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian
-Toru Yano vs. Colt Cabana
-Silas Young and Beer City Bruiser vs. Chuckie T and Beretta
