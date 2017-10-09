Kalisto Defeats Enzo Amore To Capture WWE Cruiserweight Title On RAW

Although it was announced that Kalisto would be earning a title shot at WWE TLC 2017 against WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore prior to Monday's RAW, the title ended up switching hands on Monday night.

During this week's episode of RAW in Indianapolis, Indiana, Kalisto ended up winning a Lumberjack Match against Amore to become the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion.

The win marks the first reign as Cruiserweight Champion for Kalisto since the WWE veteran joined the division just one week ago.

Featured above and below are some photos and other social media coverage of Kalisto's championship victory this evening.




