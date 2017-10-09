Steel Cage Match Announced For Next Week's TLC "Go-Home" Edition Of RAW

Sponsored Links



On Monday night's episode of WWE RAW, a big gimmick match was announced for next week's show.

Scheduled to go down next Monday night, October 16th, will be a Steel Cage Match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.

The Reigns-Strowman cage match will serve as one of the main events for next Monday night's WWE TLC 2017 PPV "go-home" edition of RAW.

Join us here on 10/16 for live play-by-play results coverage of WWE RAW featuring Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman in a Steel Cage Match.