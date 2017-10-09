What Happened After This Week's RAW Ended: Post-Show Championship Match

Sponsored Links



Following Monday night's episode of WWE RAW in Indianapolis, Indiana, a special dark match took place with championships on the line.

The RAW post-show dark match main event this week saw Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose successfully defend the WWE RAW Tag-Team Championships against the team of Sheamus and Cesaro.

As noted, this week's RAW saw Rollins and Ambrose realign themselves with Roman Reigns, with The Shield now scheduled to compete against The Miz, Braun Strowman, Sheamus and Cesaro in a three-on-four handicap match at the WWE TLC pay-per-view later this month.

WWE TLC 2017 is scheduled to go down at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday, October 22nd, airing live via pay-per-view and the WWE Network. Join us here on 10/22 for live play-by-play results coverage of the show.