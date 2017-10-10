Smackdown Preview: Styles vs. Corbin, Lynch vs. Carmella, Sami Zayn's Explanation, more

Sponsored Links



-- Here tonight's Smackdown's preview:

Will Sami Zayn explain why he helped Kevin Owens?

Though the intense Hell in a Cell Match between Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens gave the WWE Universe plenty of jaw-dropping moments to discuss, the most-talked about instance of the match came when Sami Zayn pulled KO out of the way of Shane-O-Mac, who leapt off the top of the Cell in hopes of ending his rivalry with Owens with a definitive elbow drop. Zayn’s actions were in direct contrast to the warnings he gave the SmackDown LIVE Commissioner in recent weeks, telling him about the lengths Owens, his former best friend, would go to. Will Zayn explain why he helped KO claim victory at WWE Hell in a Cell?

AJ Styles invokes his rematch clause against United States Champion Baron Corbin

As he alluded to on Talking Smack following the WWE Network special, Styles will be invoking his rematch clause to challenge The Lone Wolf for the star-spangled title tonight on SmackDown LIVE. Can Styles put an end to Corbin’s reign before it gets going, or will the champion back up his brash attitude with another victory?

Becky Lynch and Carmella square off

Tonight on SmackDown LIVE, two of the division’s top competitors will look to establish themselves as next in line for a title opportunity, as Becky Lynch battles Ms. Money in the Bank, Carmella. Who can gain ground in the race for the next opportunity at Natalya’s title?

How did Hell in a Cell change The Usos?

It is often said that Hell in a Cell is a match that will change a Superstar’s career, and Jimmy & Jey certainly looked to be banged up on WWE Talking Smack. How will Sunday’s brutal battle affect the new champions and any team who may want to step up to them?