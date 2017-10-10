The John Report: The WWE Raw Deal 10/09/17 Review

Sponsored Links



The WWE Raw brand continued its road to TLC this week. Before I get to the show, just a note to say that I spent the last week on vacation in Houston, Texas for a friend’s wedding (congrats Justin and Mandi) and got back late Monday night. I saw Hell in a Cell on Sunday with some friends, but I didn’t write about it yet. I’ll have a review of that show posted on Wednesday or Thursday. I may not do full play by play because it’s 3.5 hours long. I’m undecided on that. Anyway, back to normal with Raw.

Live from Indianapolis, Indiana this is the Raw Deal for episode #1272. Follow me on Twitter @johnreport.

The opening video package focused on last week’s highlights featuring Roman Reigns getting beat up by the heel trio of The Miz, Sheamus and Cesaro, who taunted Reigns with Shield-like mannerisms.

Miz TV with Sheamus and Cesaro

The Miz was in the ring for Miz TV with Curtis Axel by his side. No Bo Dallas this week. Miz said they are holding “The Mizzies” part two. Miz said he went from the A-Lister to “The Guy.” Miz gave “The Mizzie” for “Perseverance” is Curtis Axel, which led to Axel celebrating. Fans joined in on the fun with a “you deserve it” chant.

Axel said he dedicates this Mizzie to Bo Dallas and said this is for you. Miz said they are thinking of Bo and to get well soon. Miz said that Axel deserves it because he’s one of the most talented superstars on the roster.

Miz talked about how last week was one of the best nights of his life because it was the “Destruction of Roman Reigns.” Crowd cheered. Miz said they have a tie for Best Supporting Actors…they are Sheamus and Cesaro.

Sheamus and Cesaro made their entrance with Cole saying that Bo Dallas is under the weather (that means sick, people) this week. The announce team of Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Booker T were shown on camera welcoming us to the show.

Sheamus and Cesaro celebrated with their award. Sheamus said they can go anywhere. Sheamus thanked Roman Reigns saying when he saw Reigns in the ring gasping for air, he wanted to beat him down even more. Sheamus: “Yo Roman, we did it!” Cesaro spoke with his mouthguard in (take it out when you speak, man) saying he wants to thank Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. Miz said that Roman, Seth and Dean can stare at eachother all they want, but that’s not reality. Miz said The Shield was great in their time, but they don’t want any of this. Miz said there is a greater revolutionary force standing in this ring and they have changed the landscape of WWE. Miz said that they put an end to Roman Reigns and sometimes the good guys win.

The Miz presented his final “Mizzie” of the night…to himself. Fans did another “you deserve it” chant. The Miz dedicated this Mizzie to his unborn child and every other child that needs a role model.

Roman Reigns made his entrance as Cole yelled about him being “the big dog” and “the guy.” Reigns stood on the ramp with a microphone in hand. Mixed reaction for Reigns like usual.

Reigns told Miz this is where he shuts up. Reigns said he’s not there to play any games and gave them once chance to get out of the ring. Miz thought Reigns was all about action, but he knows that Reigns will do nothing. Miz said that the rumors of The Shield is nothing but hype. Reigns: “Rumors? Who said anything about rumors?”

Dean Ambrose made his entrance to a thunderous ovation and he stood beside Reigns on the stage.

Seth Rollins made his entrance to an even bigger ovation and he stood beside Reigns on the stage too. All three men had their own shirts on as they stared at the heels in the ring.

The crowd was cheering loudly at the sight of the three members of The Shield standing together. The Shield walked down to the ring for a fight. The three Shield guys stood on the apron like they used to and the fight began.

The brawl saw Reigns send Axel into the steel steps. Reigns hit a Superman Punch on Sheamus, Superman Punch on Cesaro, Ambrose with a clothesline on Cesaro and Reigns with a Superman Punch on Cesaro. Rollins hit a running knee to the face of Sheamus. Miz escaped the initial attack, but when he tried to run away, Ambrose dropped him with the Dirty Deeds in the ring. Rollins and Ambrose lifted Miz, so Reigns dropped him with a Powerbomb with the two men assisting him.

The music of Reigns hit as the segment ended with all three Shield men in the ring together standing over a fallen Miz in the ring. The crowd was going wild as all three men posed in the ring together with the announcers doing a good job of putting it over as a big deal.

Analysis: That was fun. It was expected from last week and it delivered in terms of bringing us the moment we have wanted to see. The Miz was fantastic here. He riled up the crowd and carried that segment. Miz is the best talker in WWE along with Kevin Owens, which is why he consistently gets the most promo time. The heels getting their asses kicked by the returning Shield is exactly what it should have been.

Coming up later is Bray Wyatt.

There was another shot of The Shield trio walking back together to a loud reaction from the fans.

This next match is a follow up to last week’s tag match when Gallows & Anderson beat Jordan and Matt Hardy.

Jason Jordan vs. Karl Anderson (w/Luke Gallows)

Jordan started with waistlock takedowns to start it off. The announcers bickered about Jordan with Booker being too hard on him and the other two guys calling him on it. Jordan caught Anderson and lifted him up leading to Anderson bumping on his stomach. Gallows distracted Jordan, so Anderson hit a running kick to the leg of Jordan.

Back from break, Anderson hit a spinebuster on Jordan for two. Anderson hit a forearm and Jordan hit a back suplex as both guys were down. Jordan gave Anderson a belly to belly suplex followed by a shoulder tackle in the corner. Gallows distraction led to Anderson getting a rollup. Jordan knocked Gallows off the apron, Anderson missed a corner attack, Jordan tossed him into the air into a neckbreaker and got the pinfall win at nine minutes.

Winner by pinfall: Jason Jordan

Analysis: ** It was a solid match to put over Jordan, who should be getting wins over tag wrestlers like Anderson. The problem is that Jordan doesn’t have any kind of personal feud right now. Putting him in random Raw matches is fine, but getting him a feud with purpose would be better.

Elias was shown backstage because he’s up next.

The Miz was shown in the locker room getting looked at by a WWE doctor that’s really a writer named Ryan Ward. Curtis Axel was holding an ice pack on the neck of Miz. Kurt Angle checked on him saying that Miz is getting what he asked for because at TLC it will be a TLC match with Miz, Sheamus and Cesaro facing Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. Miz complained about Angle rewarding The Shield for their behavior leading to Angle doing his “it’s true, it’s damn true” catchphrase.

Analysis: That was the expected match from last week, so no surprise there. I would have done the announcement in the ring rather than a backstage segment.

Elias was in the ring. He trashed the fans and the city of Indianapolis. Elias was trying to play, but Titus O’Neil interrupted with a banjo. Titus: “Who wants to walk with Titus Worldwide?” They cheered. O’Neil did a “song” telling Elias he’s about to lose right there in Indianapolis (cheap pop) to a man by the name of Apollo Crews. Cole complained about it saying Elias should be on a one man show.

Analysis: It’s something different. If I wasn’t writing a review I would have hit fast forward earlier. I’m not sure why Cole is supporting the heel Elias like that while Graves the heel announcer rips on Elias. The WWE commentary team is very inconsistent in terms of their roles.

The match is after the break.

Elias vs. Apollo Crews (w/Titus O’Neil)

Elias was in control of the action as the match was joined in progress. Elias hit a punch to the arm of Crews. Comeback by Crews with a clothesline followed by a standing moonsault. Elias tried to walk away, so Crews stopped him and hit a moonsault off the apron onto a standing Elias. Crews attacked, Elias hid behind the ref, sent Apollo to into the ropes and Elias hit a Drift Away neckbreaker for the pinfall win. It went about three minutes.

Winner by pinfall: Elias

Analysis: * Boring match that was too short to really mean anything. Elias has wins over Crews, O’Neil and Crews again in the last three weeks. Is this feud over? Probably not, but it should be because nobody cares.

Enzo Amore was shown walking backstage with the Cruiserweight Title around his waist and he’s up next.

Enzo Amore Has Things To Say

Enzo Amore, the Cruiserweight Champion, made his entrance. Enzo did his full promo entrance with the crowd chanting along even though he’s supposed to a heel.

Enzo went in the ring and said he feels pretty good. Enzo recapped the storylines of the last few weeks when the cruiserweight division attacked him on Raw two weeks ago and then last week, Kalisto showed up as part of the cruiserweight division. Enzo noted that Angle has rewarded Kalisto with a title opportunity at TLC. Enzo complained about that and called out Angle to come to the ring.

Angle was greeted with the “you suck” chants to the tune of his song. Angle entered the ring. Enzo said he had something he needed to talk to him about. Enzo said that the contract states that if anybody in the cruiserweight division lays their hand on him they not only lose a title shot, but they get fired. Enzo wondered why Kalisto gets a title shot.

Angle reminded him that it was from before Angle signed that clause about attacking Enzo and Angle told him he signed Kalisto after signing the clause. Enzo complained about it while telling Angle to show him some respect. Enzo continued to whine about this while calling himself the biggest superstar in the locker room and telling Kurt to do things that makes Enzo happy. Angle said forget about the match against Kalisto at TLC because Enzo will put the title on the line against Kalisto tonight. Enzo was shocked by that. Enzo said that he’ll only defend that title if it’s in the main event. Angle shook his hand. Angle left.

Angle was on the ramp telling Enzo that he’s going to put that no contact clause on hold and he made Kalisto vs. Enzo a Lumberjack Match.

Analysis: Enzo is in a weird spot because he’s booked like a chickenshit heel champion, yet he still does things to get cheered. Putting Enzo in the main event spot for the third straight week isn’t exciting to me, but that slot matters less when Raw is up against Monday Night Football.

Coming up later is Bray Wyatt talking about Sister Abigail.

A replay aired from earlier when The Shield destroyed Miz and friends.

Braun Strowman was shown walking backstage because he’s next.

Braun Strowman made his entrance to a mix of boos and cheers. Matt Hardy is his opponent.

Braun Strowman vs. Matt Hardy

Strowman shoved Hardy down to start the match. Strowman tossed Hardy across the ring. Hardy hit a weak clothesline and punches. Hardy went for the Side Effect, but Strowman picked him up with a suplex into a slam. Running body attack by Strowman knocked down Hardy leading to a break.

Back from break, Strowman had Hardy grounded with an armbar. Strowman charged in, Hardy moved and Strowman hit the ring post. Hardy with a back elbow, boot to the face and Matt hit a sweet Tornado DDT to a big ovation. Hardy hit the Twist of Fate for a one count because Strowman powered out. Strowman came back with a Chokeslam followed by another Chokeslam. Strowman hit a Running Powerslam for the pinfall win after seven minutes.

Winner by pinfall: Braun Strowman

Analysis: ** Decent match for the time given. Strowman continues to look dominant after his clean loss at No Mercy to Brock Lesnar. The only surprising thing about the match is that it went about three minutes longer than I expected. Then again, only four minutes were shown, so the timing was right.

Post match, Strowman teased leaving the ring, but he changed his mind by tossing Matt out of the ring. Strowman put Matt on his shoulders while Strowman’s music started to play. Strowman teased slamming Matt through the stage, but Rollins, Reigns and Ambrose showed up in their Shield shirts leading to Strowman letting Matt go.

Strowman stared at the three Shield members. Strowman went after Reigns, but Ambrose and Rollins saved Reigns. That led to Reigns hitting a huge Spear on Strowman on the Raw stage. Cue shaky camera as The Shield beat up Strowman on the ramp. Ambrose and Rollins cleared off the announce table while the announcers bailed. Ambrose and Rollins picked up Strowman for Reigns leading to the three man Powerbomb through the table. Strowman rolled to the floor. Cole called it a “Shieldbomb” which is something that will take some getting used to. The crowd loved all of it.

Analysis: That was cool. I’m all about this Shield reunion because it’s giving Raw something worth getting excited about. Three guys beating up one is usually a heel thing, but Strowman beat up Rollins and Ambrose in the last two weeks as well as many fights with Reigns, so it was justified in this case. The crowd is buying into it, so it’s fair to say it is working.

A replay aired of The Shield destroying Strowman before the break.

Rollins, Reigns and Ambrose were interviewed backstage with Charly Caruso there to interview them. Rollins said they are back. Ambrose talked about they can beat up three guys, four guys, five guys, six guys and Reigns calmed him down. Reigns said they are the three workhorses that run the business now. Rollins said “and you can believe that.”

Let’s Hear From Mickie James and Alexa Bliss

Mickie James entered for a promo. She wasn’t in her ring gear and was looking good like always. She will challenge Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship at TLC on October 22.

Mickie said that ever since she returned to Raw, she got the feeling that people didn’t quite get her. She wondered if it was her accent, singing country music or her age – she said that in a joking way. She noted there was one person that made her feel that way…Alexa Bliss. Mickie claimed that when Alexa realized she couldn’t manipulate her, Bliss has done things behind her back to take cheap shots at Mickie. Mickie said last week, Alexa hid behind her bodyguard (Nia Jax) and when Mickie was one second from beating Jax, Bliss attacked her from behind. Mickie told Bliss to jump up out of that booster seat and put on those big girl pants. Mickie said she doesn’t play games, she’s all woman and said she didn’t think Bliss could say the same thing. Mickie ripped on her hair dye while noting that age is but a number, but the only number she cares about is seven because she’s about to become a seven-time WWE Women’s Champion.

Alexa Bliss walked out in a nice black dress with the Raw Women’s Title around her waist. Bliss said she’s not there to cause trouble or make fun of Mickie’s age. Bliss said she’s sorry while noting that Mickie has been treated unfairly for so long. Bliss talked about how their younger fans may not realize who she is or what she’s accomplished. Alexa presented a tribute video to Mickie James, which was a black and white highlight reel showing Mickie in action.

Bliss laughed about it, wondered if it’s past Mickie’s bedtime and called her grandma. Bliss told her to play shuffleboard or whatever old people do. Bliss told Mickie the end of that video will be Bliss beating her at TLC because Bliss will run circles around her. Bliss joked that she’ll send her a video and then said a VHS tape. James laughed at her, told her to bring that “biscuit butt” down the ramp and into the ring so Mickie could hear what she had to say. A “biscuit butt” chant started.

Bliss went down towards the ring. Bliss tried to walk away, but James went after her. James threw Bliss into the ring and hit her with punches. When James went for a kick, Bliss left the ring and this time Mickie let her leave.

Analysis: That was okay. Their initial promo a few weeks ago to set up the match was the best one they’ve done. While I’m not a fan of the old promos, at least Mickie has been booked in a way that has her standing up for herself to shut Bliss up. Also, Mickie is my favorite, so I’m just glad she’s involved after doing nothing for six months. Welcome to 2017 WWE where wrestlers from 2005 to 2010 are considered old. I know it’s a heel promo, but it’s silly especially when Hell in a Cell had a nearly 50-year-old man main event that show. Vince McMahon isn’t going to call his own son old, though.

Cruiserweight Title match is later.

Asuka’s Raw debut is at TLC on October 22 and a video aired about that.

Bayley and Sasha Banks were in the office with Raw GM Kurt Angle. Bayley said she wants to welcome Asuka with a nice hug followed by a Bayley to Belly. Banks wanted to face Asuka. Alicia Fox whined saying that she’s been there for a decade and hasn’t had one t-shirt. Fox spoke as if she was a teenage girl in an over the top way. Dana Brooke showed up to say she feels like she doesn’t even exist. Emma joined the fun talking about how she started the women’s revolution. Angle reminded them that they settle things in the ring, so Angle told them the five of them will have a Fatal 5-Way match to face Asuka.

Analysis: The GM was booked to have nothing planned for those women for two hours until they went up to him to complain about something. Poor Kurt.

Cedric Alexander & Mustafa Ali vs. Brian Kendrick & Jack Gallagher

Gallagher wrestles in a suit as a heel, which can’t be easy. Nice dropkick by Gallagher. Kendrick hit a nice butterfly suplex for a two count. Gallagher grounded Alexander with a front headlock. Alexander hit an enziguri on Gallagher. Hot tag to Ali, which drew no reaction. Ali with a sweet dropkick on Gallagher followed by a kick to Kendrick’s face after Kendrick tagged in. Sweet neckbreaker by Ali on Kendrick for two as Gallagher made the save. Ali sent Gallagher into the barricade. Kendrick tripped up Ali for a two count. Kendrick hit Sliced Bread #2 for the pinfall win at around four minutes. Alexander was too slow to break it up.

Winners by pinfall: Brian Kendrick & Jack Gallagher

Analysis: * Nothing match with a poor finish. They should have been more creative with the ending because it was flat. The purpose of the match was to put over Kendrick and Gallagher as a heel duo.

Bray Wyatt doing his Sister Abigail routine is up next.

Another video aired of The Shield reuniting earlier in the night.

Kurt Angle was on the phone in his office and The Miz walked up to him. Miz pointed out that Dean Ambrose talked about how The Shield can take on more men, so Miz said he’s going to find a fourth man. Miz said he’s found another partner. Angle asked who. Braun Strowman kicked open a door. Strowman just stared at Angle and that ended the segment.

Analysis: That means that TLC will be main evented by a 3 on 4 handicap match.

Let’s Hear From Finn Balor

Finn Balor walked out in his ring gear even though he doesn’t have a match. He must like that leather jacket and showing off his abs.

Balor started by saying that last week, Bray Wyatt introduced the world to Sister Abigail. Balor said he doesn’t know what to say anymore. Balor said that Wyatt is like a virus that keeps mutating and Balor said he didn’t believe him. Balor called Wyatt desperate for attention. Balor told Wyatt that he is not afraid of him, he added the Balor Club is not afraid of him and The Demon isn’t afraid of him. Balor told him to bring it on.

Bray Wyatt’s logo appeared on the screen and Wyatt was shown sitting in his rocking chair. Wyatt told Balor that he will be afraid of her. Wyatt claimed that she knew the truth, so they feared her. Wyatt said that he was there when she took her final breath and together they promised they would make them all burn. Wyatt said she’s here as the scene changed. It was Wyatt sitting there with a cloak over his head and a woman’s voice. Those voice distortion machines are cool. Sister Abigail said that Bray is special, but he has much to learn. Sister Abigail said that she taught him secrets and that darkness is stronger than the light. Sister Abigail said she has risen from the ashes to punish Balor for hurting and punishing Wyatt. Sister Abigail said she could turn a demon into a pretty little dandelion while noting that Balor can never beat him. Sister Abigail said that she is worse than anything that Balor has ever dreamed of. The promo ended with “run” and some laughing. The image of Abigail was removed and Wyatt was shown laughing in the chair.

Analysis: That was bizarre. I know that’s the point of it. I’m not saying it was good, but at least it was different. Was this week's Raw sponsored by a voice distortion company? It should be.

Five way women’s match is up next.

A video package aired about WWE working with Susan G. Komen to raise awareness for breast cancer. Visit

The Fatal 5-Way match between the women is an elimination match. Order of entrance was Sasha Banks (I want to punch Cole when he says “it’s boss time”), Emma (I miss her old theme song), Alicia Fox, Dana Brooke and Bayley. I don’t know why Nia Jax isn’t involved other than WWE wanting to keep her strong.

Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match: Sasha Banks vs. Emma vs. Alicia Fox vs. Dana Brooke vs. Bayley

The winner of this match gets to face Asuka at TLC.

The kicks Dana Brooke was hitting Banks with looked so bad. Whoever told Brooke that grey hair was a good idea was lying to her. Brooke hit corner elbows on Emma and Fox. Bayley opened up on Brooke with forearms on Brooke leading to a sloppy handspring into a two count for Brooke. Bayley hit a Bayley to Belly to eliminate Brooke.

Dana Brooke eliminated by Bayley

Cole had no idea that the match was an elimination match. Way to be organized, WWE. Banks rollup on Bayley got a two count, so Bayley decked her with a forearm. Banks picked up Bayley, turned her head to stare at Fox, then backed into Fox for the next stop with Fox shoving Banks into Bayley. Fox hit an Axe Kick on Bayley to pin her.

Bayley eliminated by Alicia Fox

Analysis: The spot with Banks staring at Fox looked so bad. Plan those spots better, ladies. It looked too fake.

There was a double suplex by Emma and Fox. Emma tried to pin Fox and Fox came back with a sunset flip for a two count. Banks hit a double dropkick to knock the heels down. Banks with a dropkick on Fox followed by a headscissors and double knees in the corner. Fox rolled up Banks, so Banks kicked Fox into Emma. Banks slapped on the Bank Statement submission on Fox and Fox tapped out.

Alicia Fox eliminated by Sasha Banks

Emma rolled up Banks and covered her to win the match after nine minutes. It wasn’t the ROLLUP OF DEATH~!, but it was close to that.

Sasha Banks eliminated by Emma

Winner: Emma

Analysis: *1/4 Bad match for a match that got about ten minutes. It felt like they were off from the start. Some spots were messed up. Why Emma for the win? Because they want to save Bayley and Banks as Asuka opponents down the road. The other two women are barely on TV.

The win by Emma means she will face Asuka at TLC on October 22.

Cruiserweight Title is the main event.

There was a family shown at ringside that received the Little Caesars seat upgrade.

Finn Balor was interviewed by Renee Young backstage. Balor said that last week he had assumed that Wyatt had lost his mind, but tonight after seeing Sister Abigail and hearing her words he could hear her words echo in his head. Balor said he felt pure evil that now he knows what he has to do. Balor left.

Analysis: Are we supposed to get excited about The Demon vs. Sister Abigail now? Groan.

There was ANOTHER replay of The Shield reforming earlier in the night. That’s the third replay of the show.

The main event of TLC on October 22 is a Tables, Ladders & Chairs match with The Shield trio against Strowman, Miz, Cesaro & Sheamus.

Next week on Raw: Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman in a Steel Cage match. That’s big although WWE cage matches are disappointing most of the time.

Kalisto was interviewed by Charly Caruso backstage. Kalisto said he was inspired by Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio. Kalisto complained about Enzo being disrespectful. Kalisto said he wanted to make Eddie and Rey proud of him as the next Cruiserweight Champion.

The cruiserweights made their entrance to serve as lumberjacks for the Cruiserweight Title match.

This week on 205 Live it’s Rich Swann vs. TJP.

Enzo Amore, the Cruiserweight Champion, did his opening promo again. Graves talked over him saying that we had already heard this earlier in the night. Enzo told the lumberjacks they couldn’t chop down this tree if they were Paul Bunyan and his dog with Graves saying it was an ox. Enzo kept on going. Yawn. Just start the damn match.

Kalisto made his entrance as the challenger. Decent reaction, but nothing special.

Cruiserweight Championship Lumberjack Match: Enzo Amore vs. Kalisto

They did a spot early where Enzo avoided an attack, did his dance, went back in the ring and Kalisto hit a dropkick that sent him out of the ring. Kalisto grabbed a headlock as the show went to break.

After the break, Enzo yelled at the lumberjacks to do their job. Enzo did a kick to the ribs after setting it up like a field goal in football. Kalisto came back with a kick to the face followed by a cross body block off the top for a two count. Kalisto hit a running clothesline that sent Enzo over the top to the floor. Enzo hit a crafty move by sending Kalisto back first into the turnbuckle. Kalisto was dumped to the floor, so heel lumberjacks stomped on Kalisto before rolling him back in the ring. Leg drop to the head by Enzo. Headlock by Enzo followed by a mask grab that sent Kalisto the match. Kalisto avoided another kick to the ribs, he caught Enzo and hit a spin kick to the ribs followed by a headscissors for two. Enzo nailed a kick that knocked down Kalisto. Enzo hit a cheap kick on Mustafa Ali at ringside. Daivari got in Ali’s face, so Ali punched him and that led to a brawl between the cruiserweights. Kalisto kicked Enzo on the top rope. Kalisto went up top and gave Enzo a superplex onto all the cruiserweights on the floor. That was a great spot that drew a big reaction. That’s not a safe move to do wit nobody out there, but with so many guys out there to break their fall it is okay to do that.

When they got back in the ring, Enzo hit the boot to the face move with Cole just saying “there it is” for it without calling the move. Enzo covered and Mustafa Ali pulled Enzo out of the ring as payback. Enzo argued with him, Ali said that Enzo doesn’t represent them and Enzo hit Ali with a clothesline. Graves said the move Enzo did is called the "Jawdunzo" or something like that. The guys battled on the top rope, Kalisto locked it in and hit the Salida del Sol for the pinfall win after 14 minutes. The crowd cheered. They loved it.

Winner and New Cruiserweight Champion: Kalisto

Analysis: **3/4 It was a good match. Better than I thought. Enzo’s so limited in the ring that it’s tough to get excited about anything he does in there. The superplex spot was well done. It didn’t feel like a main event level match at all although Kalisto is capable of good matches with the right opponent. They should have had Enzo get some more nearfalls after doing cheap moves. The title change surprised me because Enzo only held the title for a few weeks. It wouldn’t surprise me if Enzo wins the title back soon because WWE loves booking short title reigns.

Post match, Kalisto got a hug from Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali.

Kalisto celebrated with the Cruiserweight Championship while Alexander and Ali put him on their shoulders.

After replays of what happened, Kalisto celebrated with the title with the other babyface cruiserweights while Enzo was out in the ring.

Three Stars of the Show

1. The Miz

2. The Shield trio

3. Braun Strowman

The Scoreboard

5.5 out of 10

Last week: 4.5

2017 Average: 5.83

Average since brand split starting July 25/16: 5.85 (Smackdown is 6.61)

Last 5 Weeks: 4.5, 5, 5, 6, 7.5

2017 High: 8 (April 3)

2017 Low: 4 (Jan. 9, Feb. 27 & June 12)

Final Thoughts

I give it a 5.5 out of 10.

Raw continues to be an average show with scores between 4.5 and 5.5 each of the last four weeks.

I enjoyed The Shield reunion stuff a lot. The crowd was into it like we all expected and I’m sure WWE is happy that Roman Reigns was cheered for it. That’s what they want. If I could change anything about it I would have had Angle make the Shield tag match announcement in the ring rather than a backstage segment because the reaction would have been better.

The match quality on this show and most episodes of Raw in the last month was disappointing. I don’t know why that is the case, but they just don’t seem to have good in-ring action anymore. I’m not saying WWE is telling the talent to have bad matches. I just can’t remember a time where the matches have been so average for so long.

The Balor/Wyatt feud is ridiculous with the Sister Abigail stuff, but I’ll give WWE some credit for trying something different. It may not turn out to be a great idea. I am mildly intrigued, though.

As for TLC, the main event is pretty good because it’s the first Shield match in over three years. The problem is there’s no Universal Title, Intercontinental Title or Tag Team Title match on the show. That will hurt it a bit.

The next WWE Raw brand PPV is TLC on October 22. Here’s what we know so far.

Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match: The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose) vs. Braun Strowman, The Miz, Sheamus & Cesaro

Raw Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss vs. Mickie James

Asuka vs. Emma

I assume Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt will happen again. Kalisto vs. Enzo in a Cruiserweight Title rematch is likely too. This feels like a one match show.

