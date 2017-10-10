Backstage News on Raw Being Re-Written Last Night & Ensuing Confusion

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on October 10, 2017 - 1:27pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- Last night's Raw was re-written multiple times, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. The women's situation was one that was fluid throughout the afternoon, they went from an originally planned six-person tag match where the person who would get the pin would be the one to face Asuka, before changing it to a triple threat match before finally settling on a fatal five-way elimination match.

-- The confusion seemed to spill over to the announcers too as one point, Michael Cole thought Bayley was the winner after pinning/eliminating Dana Brooke but quickly realized that the match was to continue until there was only one woman left. The belief is that while the wrestlers, the referee and officials in the back knew, the announcers may not have been told of the change in plans.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.