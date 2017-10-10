Backstage News on Raw Being Re-Written Last Night & Ensuing Confusion

Sponsored Links



-- Last night's Raw was re-written multiple times, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. The women's situation was one that was fluid throughout the afternoon, they went from an originally planned six-person tag match where the person who would get the pin would be the one to face Asuka, before changing it to a triple threat match before finally settling on a fatal five-way elimination match.

-- The confusion seemed to spill over to the announcers too as one point, Michael Cole thought Bayley was the winner after pinning/eliminating Dana Brooke but quickly realized that the match was to continue until there was only one woman left. The belief is that while the wrestlers, the referee and officials in the back knew, the announcers may not have been told of the change in plans.