Conor McGregor Reportedly in Talks with WWE to Wrestle at WrestleMania 34

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on October 10, 2017 - 1:47pm
Posted In:
-- According to an article in the UK Sun, Conor McGregor is in talks with WWE to make a one-time in-ring wrestling appearance.

-- The article states that McGregor, who is coming off a money-making loss in his boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather in August, "is in talks to get back into the ring for a megabucks wrestling match against one of World Wrestling Entertainment’s biggest stars." The story goes on to say that "SunSport understands that a deal is close with WWE top brass but the match is likely to be delayed until next year — with a possibility of him appearing in April’s Wrestlemania event."

-- Not only is McGregor reportedly a big wrestling fan, but this comes on the heels of Stephanie McMahon's recent comments that she thinks Conor would be a "perfect fit" in WWE.




