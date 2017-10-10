Emma & Asuka Have Twitter Exchange Ahead Of WWE TLC Showdown

Sponsored Links



As noted, Emma earned the right to challenge Asuka in her main roster pay-per-view debut at this month's RAW brand WWE TLC event in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The two, who met previously in NXT, spoke about their upcoming confrontation on social media after the match was made official on Monday night's show.

Asuka chimed in first, posting a message on her Twitter page about her WWE main roster PPV debut on 10/22.

"Pleasure to see you again, Emma," wrote the former undefeated NXT Women's Champion. "I will be ready for you at WWE TLC. Be ready for Asuka!!"

Emma was quick to respond, taking to her Twitter page to acknowledge the comments from Asuka.

"I'm ready," wrote Emma. "There wouldn't be a you if it wasn't for me. I started the Women's Revolution and I'll end your streak in WWE at WWE TLC."

WWE TLC 2017 goes down at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday, October 22nd, airing live via pay-per-view and on the WWE Network.

