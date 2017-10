Sponsored Links

-- Here is what is planned for tonight's Smackdown, but as we saw last night on Raw, things can always change with shows being constantly re-written: * The New Day vs. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin. The winner of this match is scheduled to get a tag team title shot at the Usos, presumably at the next PPV. * Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev and Aiden English * Continuation of the Bobby Roode/Dolph Ziggler program.





