Shane McMahon Not on Tonight's Smackdown; Big Six-Man Tag Match After SD Live

-- Tonight's post-Smackdown Live dark match is scheduled to be Jinder Mahal, Rusev and Kevin Owens teaming up to take on Randy Orton, AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura. Mahal revealed the match on his appearance on Fox 17 today:

Thanks to rajah.com reader Bilal for sending this in:

Jinder Mahal was interviewed by Fox 17 in the Grand Rapids area, where Smackdown live is taking place tonight. In the interview he reveals he's in a match with Kevin Owens and Rusev v. Randy Orton, AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura. Being that AJ Styles is facing Baron Corbin for the U.S. title on smackdown live, I'm guessing the match Jinder referenced will be a dark match? Thought I'd share.

-- Shane McMahon is not scheduled to appear on tonight's Smackdown as he continues to sell/recover from the injuries he suffered at Sunday's Hell in a Cell PPV.