Neville Walks Out Before Raw; Future With WWE Uncertain

-- Multiple sources are reporting that Neville walked out before last night's Raw, putting his future with WWE in serious question despite the fact that WWE officials deny that he has quit the promotion.

-- As was noted before, the Cruiserweight title match last night was re-written at the last minute, with initial speculation suggesting that WWE simply wanted to give Kalisto a match and a title win on the birthday of Eddie Guerrero.

-- However, there is more to the story as the original plan was for Neville to battle Enzo in a Lumberback match in a non-title contest (with Enzo winning) followed by Kalisto then facing Enzo at the TLC PPV. When Neville walked out abruptly, the writers had to scramble and opted to move up the Enzo/Kalisto match to Raw.

-- It should be noted that while sources are indicating that Neville did in fact walk out or 'quit', it remains to be seen whether he will end up returning or on the flip side, if WWE will grant him his official release.

More on this story as information becomes available...