Ronda Rousey Doesn't Want to Reveal Whether She's Coming to WWE or Not

-- TMZ recently caught up with Ronda Rousey and her husband, MMA fighter Travis Browne, at LAX and she was asked about whether she would be joining WWE in the near future.

-- Rousey played coy, saying "If you were a real fan, would you really wanna know?" before adding that, "I enjoy it more that way, and I don't wanna ruin anything."

-- Her husband also seems to be considering a jump to professional wrestling, only saying "We're still making decisions on my part ... I'm not gonna say no!"