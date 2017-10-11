Video: Erick Rowan & Luke Harper Repackaged As "The Bludgeon Brothers"

After being absent from WWE television storylines in recent months, the hype for the return of Erick Rowan and Luke Harper began on Tuesday night's episode of SmackDown Live.

Rowan and Harper last appeared in a major program on WWE television against each other, with Harper beating Rowan in a singles match at the WWE Backlash pay-per-view back in May.

On Tuesday night, WWE presented the first glimpse of the now repackaged duo, who will now be performing under the name, "The Bludgeon Brothers," complete with a new look.

Featured above is the vignette from this week's episode of SmackDown Live that presented the first glimpse of The Bludgeon Brothers to the WWE Universe.

"There is no conscience. There's no moral compass. The virtuous will fall. The wicked will rise. Broken bones. Severed spines. Harper. Rowan. Bludgeon Brothers."




