NXT TV Preview (10/11): Build To War Games At TakeOver: Houston Continues

WWE returns on the WWE Network this evening with the latest edition of NXT TV from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.
WWE.com released the following preview for tonight's show:
WWE NXT preview, Oct. 11, 2017: Who will join Kairi Sane in the NXT Women’s Title Fatal 4-Way Match at TakeOver: WarGames?
Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross and Peyton Royce battle to see who will join Kairi Sane in a Fatal 4-Way Match for the NXT Women’s Title at TakeOver: WarGames. Plus, Johnny Gargano gets a rematch against Andrade “Cien” Almas, Danny Burch collides with Lars Sullivan and more.
WWE NXT Preview : Quick Hits
* NXT Women’s Championship Qualifying Match to determine next TakeOver: WarGames Fatal 4-Way competitor
* Johnny Gargano battles Andrade “Cien” Almas in a TakeOver rematch tonight
* Danny Burch vs. Lars Sullivan
