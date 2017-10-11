WWE SmackDown Live Viewership Increases For Post-HIAC Show

Sponsored Links



The Tuesday, October 10th episode of WWE SmackDown Live saw an increase in viewership.

This week's episode of SmackDown Live, which was the post-Hell In A Cell edition of the show, finished with 2.467 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

By comparison, last week's edition of SmackDown Live, which was the Hell In A Cell "go-home" episode, drew 2.323 million viewers.