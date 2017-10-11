WWE SmackDown Live Viewership Increases For Post-HIAC Show

Submitted by Matt Boone on October 11, 2017 - 5:11pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

The Tuesday, October 10th episode of WWE SmackDown Live saw an increase in viewership.

This week's episode of SmackDown Live, which was the post-Hell In A Cell edition of the show, finished with 2.467 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

By comparison, last week's edition of SmackDown Live, which was the Hell In A Cell "go-home" episode, drew 2.323 million viewers.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.