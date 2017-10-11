The Young Bucks Respond To Recent Criticism From Roman Reigns[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
- WWE is scheduled to return to the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania on Friday, December 29th for a SmackDown Live brand-exclusive house show. Tickets for the event go on sale at Ticketmaster.com starting this Friday at 10am.
- As previously reported, Roman Reigns took a shot at The Young Bucks, Nick and Matt Jackson, during a media conference call earlier this week. Reigns criticized the decorated wrestling tag-team for imitating D-Generation X and using the "Too Sweet" hand gesture. On Monday and Tuesday, The Young Bucks took to social media to acknowledge and respond to the shot from the WWE Superstar.