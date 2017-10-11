The Young Bucks Respond To Recent Criticism From Roman Reigns

Sponsored Links



- WWE is scheduled to return to the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania on Friday, December 29th for a SmackDown Live brand-exclusive house show. Tickets for the event go on sale at Ticketmaster.com starting this Friday at 10am.

- As previously reported, Roman Reigns took a shot at The Young Bucks, Nick and Matt Jackson, during a media conference call earlier this week. Reigns criticized the decorated wrestling tag-team for imitating D-Generation X and using the "Too Sweet" hand gesture. On Monday and Tuesday, The Young Bucks took to social media to acknowledge and respond to the shot from the WWE Superstar.

You expect old-timers/shock jocks to bury you, but not current, young, top-guys that you respect. Disappointing. #usVSthem — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) October 10, 2017

It will take 20 years for that to happen. But thank you. — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) October 10, 2017