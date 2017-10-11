Bully Ray Explains Why RAW Star Might Be In Trouble With The Undertaker

Submitted by Matt Boone on October 11, 2017 - 7:19pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

If you ask Bully Ray, Elias might have gotten himself into some hot water with "The Dead Man."

Bully Ray took to social media on Monday night to comment on Elias using The Undertaker's "Old School" move to earn a victory over Apollo Crews on RAW, speculating that he might have got himself in trouble with the WWE legend.

As Ray noted in his tweet on Monday evening after witnessing the Elias-Crews finish on RAW, he once got a call from "The Phenom" after doing his trademark eyes-rolling into the back of his head spot without clearing it in advance.

"I 'rolled my eyes' on RAW once and got a call from the Dead Man the next day," wrote the former Bubba Ray Dudley via his official Twitter page. "Elias is in BIG trouble!!"

Check out Bully Ray's tweet below.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.