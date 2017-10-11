Bully Ray Explains Why RAW Star Might Be In Trouble With The Undertaker

Sponsored Links



If you ask Bully Ray, Elias might have gotten himself into some hot water with "The Dead Man."

Bully Ray took to social media on Monday night to comment on Elias using The Undertaker's "Old School" move to earn a victory over Apollo Crews on RAW, speculating that he might have got himself in trouble with the WWE legend.

As Ray noted in his tweet on Monday evening after witnessing the Elias-Crews finish on RAW, he once got a call from "The Phenom" after doing his trademark eyes-rolling into the back of his head spot without clearing it in advance.

"I 'rolled my eyes' on RAW once and got a call from the Dead Man the next day," wrote the former Bubba Ray Dudley via his official Twitter page. "Elias is in BIG trouble!!"

Check out Bully Ray's tweet below.