Dana Brooke Comments On Coming Up Short In Fatal-5-Way Match On RAW

Sponsored Links



As noted, Emma defeated Sasha Banks, Bayley, Alicia Fox and Dana Brooke in a Fatal-5-Way number one contender match on Monday night's editon of RAW, advancing to be the first main roster pay-per-view challenger for former undefeated NXT Women's Champion Asuka at the WWE TLC event later this month.

After coming up short on Monday night, Dana Brooke took to social media to comment on not coming out on top in the Fatal-5-Way match and write about how her late boyfriend, Dallas McCarver, who passed away earlier this year, set her up for success.

"Well I said it 'Sometimes it feels like I don't even exist!' -- but a true champion doesn't beg or complain -- I will lose get knocked down get back up and FIGHT AGAIN," wrote Brooke via her official Instagram page. "That's where you learn the most!! YES IM FRUSTRATED, YES I WISH I COULD GIVE UP AT TIMES!! But [Dallas McCarver] told me NEVER TO QUIT!! He never did and I will not!! He taught me to be the woman I am today!! He set me up for success... GUARANTEED MOST CANT WALK A MILE IN MY SHOES!!"

Brooke continued, "So let the games begin... get knocked down, get back up with a smile & see all the support and carryon for ALL OF YOU WHO BELIEVE IN ME!! #underdog isn't the worst it's climbing to the top!! #doitfordallas #wwe #raw #womensdivision #doesntkillyoumakesyoustronger #confidence #begrateful."

Check out Dana Brooke's Instagram post below.