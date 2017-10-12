More Backstage News on Why Neville Walked Out; Enzo to Win Title Back Soon, more

Sponsored Links

In case it wasn't already clear, the reason Neville reportedly walked out of Raw is because he was scripted to lose in a non-title match to Enzo. It is being said that when he found out about the result hours before Raw, he pretty much quit, forcing Vince McMahon himself to come up with the alternate idea of having Kalisto beat Enzo for the title. McMahon was said to have made that last second decision because nobody else on the writing staff could come up with a better idea given the time constraints.





Even though Kalisto is currently the champion, the plan is to get the Cruiserweight title back on Enzo sooner or later as they have built 205 Live around his character.





Neville's status remains up in the air as WWE publicly continues to state that he has not quit or left the company but backstage sources are of the believe that he is "100 percent" gone. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





