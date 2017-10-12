Natalya Talks About Paige's WWE Return, Women's Revolution & More

Sponsored Links



SmackDown Live Women's Champion Natalya recently spoke with the folks at Planeta Wrestling for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On not only maintaining her spot in WWE throughout the influx of talent following the Women's Revolution, but becoming a World Champion among them: "When we got the [new] women's championships, I felt like this is part of my destiny. I grew up in this huge, incredible wrestling family, but I've never ridden on my family's coattails. I've always fought very hard to have everything that I have on my own, and I'd feel like it would be a huge injustice to myself, to Nattie, to not say that I was once a Women's Champion. So for me to be Women's Champion now, it just feels like it's destiny, and that it was meant to be and it was part of my wrestling journey. I really feel like it's been one of those important things that was a life lesson to me about not giving up and persevering."

On Paige's WWE return: "I can't wait for Paige to come back. I love wrestling Paige, she's one of my favorite opponents. But if she thinks that she's gonna take my SmackDown Women's Championship, she's got another thing coming. I'm gonna be the SmackDown Women's Champion forever. I would love to dance again with Paige in the ring, but she's definitely not taking my championship."

