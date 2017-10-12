Impact Wrestling Preview For Tonight, McKenzie Mitchell's Forces Of Nature Shoot

Submitted by Matt Boone on October 12, 2017 - 12:41pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

- Featured above is a new #BTS (Behind-The-Scenes) video from the official Impact Wrestling channel. In the latest entry, fans are given a glimpse into the recent "Forces Of Nature" photo shoot for McKenzie Mitchell.

- Impact Wrestling returns on Pop TV tonight with this week's episode of the show from Orlando, Florida. Featured below is the official lineup for tonight's show.

IMPACT WRESTLING ON POP TV (10/12/2017)

* Johnny Impact vs. Garza Jr. [No. 1 Contender Match]
* Sienna, Caleb Konley & Texano vs. Allie, Dezmond Xavier & James Storm
* Moose will visit the American Top Team (ATT) MMA training facility
* The LAX will explain the 5150 Street Fight at Bound For Glory 2017
* Rosemary will be in action




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.